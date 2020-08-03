Hawaii Air National Guard Col. Robert C. Gellner, 154th Maintenance Group commander, receives the guidon from Brig. Gen. Dann Carlson, 154th Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony March 8, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Gellner leads over 900 aircraft-maintenance and munitions personnel who support F-22 Raptors, KC-135s and C-17s to meet global strike, global reach, and global airlift requirements. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6134598
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-UW413-001
|Resolution:
|7066x4716
|Size:
|11.14 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 154th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Robert Cabuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
