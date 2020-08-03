154th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

Hawaii Air National Guard Col. Robert C. Gellner, 154th Maintenance Group commander, receives the guidon from Brig. Gen. Dann Carlson, 154th Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony March 8, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Gellner leads over 900 aircraft-maintenance and munitions personnel who support F-22 Raptors, KC-135s and C-17s to meet global strike, global reach, and global airlift requirements. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)

