Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Airmen from the 15th and 154th Wings March 7, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Hyten visited the island of Oahu to see the installation’s total-force mission, which is made possible by the integration of National Guard, Active Duty, and Reservist service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6134594
|VIRIN:
|200307-Z-GR156-0259
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
