    Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H [Image 6 of 6]

    Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Airmen from the 15th and 154th Wings March 7, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Hyten visited the island of Oahu to see the installation’s total-force mission, which is made possible by the integration of National Guard, Active Duty, and Reservist service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 17:52
    Photo ID: 6134594
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-GR156-0259
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    USO
    HIANG
    DV
    distinguished visitor

