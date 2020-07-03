Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H [Image 5 of 6]

    Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Musicians, comedians, UFC fighters, and a total-force team of Airmen gather by an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam March 7, 2020 during a USO tour. Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined the professional entertainers as they toured military units within Indo-Pacific Command to improve morale and learn about the service members who carry out missions throughout the INDO-PACOM area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 17:53
    Photo ID: 6134593
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-GR156-0225
    Resolution: 3276x2179
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    USO
    HIANG
    DV
    distinguished visitor

