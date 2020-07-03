Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H

Musicians, comedians, UFC fighters, and a total-force team of Airmen gather by an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam March 7, 2020 during a USO tour. Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined the professional entertainers as they toured military units within Indo-Pacific Command to improve morale and learn about the service members who carry out missions throughout the INDO-PACOM area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

