Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, occupies an F-22 Raptor cockpit as part of a USO tour March 7, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Raptor aircraft assigned to JBPH-H are operated by a team of active duty and Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 17:53
|Photo ID:
|6134592
|VIRIN:
|200307-Z-GR156-0166
|Resolution:
|2968x2110
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT