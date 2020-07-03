Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, occupies an F-22 Raptor cockpit as part of a USO tour March 7, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Raptor aircraft assigned to JBPH-H are operated by a team of active duty and Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 17:53 Photo ID: 6134592 VIRIN: 200307-Z-GR156-0166 Resolution: 2968x2110 Size: 3.09 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff representation visits JBPH-H [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.