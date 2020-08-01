Special Operations Combat Medics Tested During Trauma Training

A Student from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who is in the Special Operations Combat Medic Course assesses a patient in an ambulance while working with Emergency Medical Technicians in Camden, New Jersey as part of training at the Cooper Trauma Center January 8, 2020. The Soldiers attending the course underwent intensive training at the trauma level-1 hospital that will help them provide medical care to while deployed to remote and austire locations throughout the world. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

