    Special Operations Combat Medics Tested During Trauma Training [Image 9 of 12]

    Special Operations Combat Medics Tested During Trauma Training

    CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2020

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A student from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who is in the Special Operations Combat Medic Course assesses a patient while working with emergency medical technicians at Cooper Trauma Center in Camden, New Jersey January 8, 2020. The Soldiers attending the course underwent intensive training at the trauma level-1 hospital that will allow them to specialize in trauma management, infectious diseases, cardiac life support and surgical procedures in order to provide medical care while deployed to remote and austire locations throughout the world. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 07:22
    Photo ID: 6133366
    VIRIN: 200108-A-OP908-166
    Resolution: 3607x5043
    Size: 10.43 MB
    Location: CAMDEN, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Combat Medics Tested During Trauma Training [Image 12 of 12], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medicine
    EMT
    Trauma
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Medics
    18D
    Cooper Hospital
    SOCM

