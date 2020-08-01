Special Operations Combat Medics Tested During Trauma Training

A student from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who is in the Special Operations Combat Medic Course checks a heart monitor while working with emergency medical technicians at Cooper Trauma Center in Camden, New Jersey January 8, 2020. The Soldiers attending the course underwent intensive training at the trauma level-1 hospital that will allow them to specialize in trauma management, infectious diseases, cardiac life support and surgical procedures in order to provide medical care while deployed to remote and austire locations throughout the world. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

