First Team leadership and Troopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion prepare to head to EUCOM to participate in the multi-national DEFENDER 20 exercise. The DEFENDER 20 exercise is the largest joint training exercise to take place in Europe in 25 years.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 06:42
|Photo ID:
|6133344
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-JB509-0003
|Resolution:
|6233x4465
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HHBn heads to Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kelsey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
