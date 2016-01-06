HHBn heads to Europe

First Team leadership and Troopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion prepare to head to EUCOM to participate in the multi-national DEFENDER 20 exercise. The DEFENDER 20 exercise is the largest joint training exercise to take place in Europe in 25 years.

