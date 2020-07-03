Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBn heads to Europe [Image 5 of 5]

    HHBn heads to Europe

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Miller 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    First Team leadership and Troopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion prepare to head to EUCOM to participate in the multi-national DEFENDER 20 exercise. The DEFENDER 20 exercise is the largest joint training exercise to take place in Europe in 25 years.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 06:42
    Photo ID: 6133347
    VIRIN: 200310-A-JB509-0006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, HHBn heads to Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kelsey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    EUCOM
    US Army
    DefenderEurope
    Defender20

    • LEAVE A COMMENT