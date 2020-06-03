Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash [Image 7 of 7]

    52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Hayduchok, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, uses a virtual-reality parachute system during Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. SERE training teaches pilots how to safely hit the ground in a parachute and troubleshoot problems in an emergency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 06:17
    Photo ID: 6133342
    VIRIN: 200306-F-ON660-0083
    Resolution: 5082x3388
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, 52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parachute
    Airmen
    spangdahlem
    F-16
    SERE
    saber
    52nd FW
    aircraft
    readiness
    training
    52nd OSS

