U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Hayduchok, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, uses a virtual-reality parachute system during Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. SERE training teaches pilots how to safely hit the ground in a parachute and troubleshoot problems in an emergency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 06:17
|Photo ID:
|6133342
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-ON660-0083
|Resolution:
|5082x3388
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
