52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Hayduchok, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, uses a virtual-reality parachute system during Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. SERE training teaches pilots how to safely hit the ground in a parachute and troubleshoot problems in an emergency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE