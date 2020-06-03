52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape operations section chief, center, teaches Capt. Daniel Hayduchok, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, right, how to troubleshoot potential parachute issues at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. Pilots routinely participate in SERE training to proactively be ready for any potential emergency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

