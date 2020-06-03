Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash [Image 5 of 7]

    52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape operations section chief, center, teaches Capt. Daniel Hayduchok, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, right, how to troubleshoot potential parachute issues at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. Pilots routinely participate in SERE training to proactively be ready for any potential emergency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 06:17
    Photo ID: 6133340
    VIRIN: 200306-F-ON660-0028
    Resolution: 4173x2782
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash

    parachute
    Airmen
    spangdahlem
    F-16
    SERE
    saber
    52nd FW
    aircraft
    readiness
    training
    52nd OSS

