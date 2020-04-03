U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sabastion Duke, 52nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, inspects an aircrew mask at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2020. Aircrew gear is regularly inspected for discrepancies to ensure pilots are safe during flight or an emergency scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

52d OSS ensures pilot safety, positive outcome after F-16 crash [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Valerie Seelye