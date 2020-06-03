Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill

200306-N-VF045-1008

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 6, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Moranhernandez, from Seattle, helps up search-and-rescue swimmer Ens. David Christie during a man overboard exercise on the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

