Antietam Conducts Man Overboard Drill

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 6, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Moranhernandez, from Seattle, helps up search-and-rescue swimmer Ens. David Christie during a man overboard exercise on the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|03.06.2020
|03.10.2020 03:42
|6133269
|200306-N-VF045-1008
|2439x3415
|958.14 KB
|GU
|1
|0
|0
