Antietam Sailors Sort Packages

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 5, 2020) Sailors pick up delivered packages aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|03.05.2020
|03.10.2020 03:42
|6133268
|200305-N-VF045-1163
|3422x4791
|795.84 KB
|GU
|1
|0
|0
