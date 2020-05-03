Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Sailor Carries Handlift [Image 1 of 3]

    Antietam Sailor Carries Handlift

    GUAM

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200305-N-VF045-1155
    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 5, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Jose Garcia, from Sacramento, Calif., carries a handlift to the aft missile deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
