Antietam Sailor Carries Handlift

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 5, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Jose Garcia, from Sacramento, Calif., carries a handlift to the aft missile deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

