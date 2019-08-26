Members of 735th Air Mobility Squadron Detachment 1 wait to greet the crew of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Royal Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, Aug. 26, 2019. The 735th Air Mobility Squadron’s Detachment 1, is located there and provides expedited movement of cargo into and around Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)
Small Detachment Provides Global Air Mobility in Australia
