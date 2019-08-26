Small Detachment Provides Global Air Mobility in Australia

Steve Melnyczenko, warehouse assistant, uses a Halvorsen Loader to off load cargo at Royal Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, Aug. 26, 2019. The 735th Air Mobility Squadron’s Detachment 1, is located there and provides expedited movement of cargo into and around Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

