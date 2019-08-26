Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE RICHMOND, AUSTRALIA

    08.26.2019

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    Robert Thomas, warehouse assistant, uses a Halvorsen Loader to off load cargo at Royal Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, Aug. 26, 2019. The 735th Air Mobility Squadron’s Detachment 1, is located there and provides expedited movement of cargo into and around Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2019
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 20:46
    Photo ID: 6133096
    VIRIN: 190826-F-NI989-1070
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE RICHMOND, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Small Detachment Provides Global Air Mobility in Australia [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Small Detachment Provides Global Air Mobility in Australia

    AFN
    Australia
    USAF

