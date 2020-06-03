U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tracy Brannock-Bennett, the 354th Medical Support Squadron commander, returns her first salute as commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2020. The assumption of command is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for commanding officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 19:05 Photo ID: 6133038 VIRIN: 200306-F-HJ760-1037 Resolution: 5982x3992 Size: 1.38 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th Medical Support Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.