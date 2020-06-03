Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th Medical Support Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    354th Medical Support Squadron Assumption of Command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tracy Brannock-Bennett, the 354th Medical Support Squadron commander, returns her first salute as commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2020. The assumption of command is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for commanding officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 19:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th Medical Support Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

