U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tracy Brannock-Bennett, the 354th Medical Support Squadron commander, returns her first salute as commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2020. The assumption of command is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for commanding officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
03.06.2020
03.09.2020
|6133038
|200306-F-HJ760-1037
|5982x3992
|1.38 MB
EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|5
|0
|0
This work, 354th Medical Support Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
