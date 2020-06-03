354th Medical Support Squadron Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. William Fecke, the 354th Medical Group commander, and Lt. Col. Tracy Brannock-Bennett, the incoming 354th Medical Support Squadron commander, await the start of an assumption of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2020. Brannock-Bennett was previously stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada where she was the 99th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

