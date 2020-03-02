Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th TRS is home to finance management course

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Stacks of play money is displayed on a desk inside Allee Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 3, 2020. The finance management course, which graduated 220 students this past year, takes nine academic days to complete. Approximately 7,400 students go through the 335th TRSs 13 Air Force Specialty Codes each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    This work, 335th TRS is home to finance management course [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

