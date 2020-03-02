335th TRS is home to finance management course

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erin Massey and Staff Sgts. Malorie Cummings and Somer Thomas, 335th Training Squadron students, complete class work for the finance management course inside Allee Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 3, 2020. This course, which graduated 220 students this past year, takes nine academic days to complete. Approximately 7,400 students go through the 335th TRSs 13 Air Force Specialty Codes each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

