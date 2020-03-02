U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Leona Guy, 335th Training Squadron instructor, observes as Staff Sgts. Briana Lutes, Brandon Arp and Jeffery Barron, 335th TRS students, participate in class work for the finance management course inside Allee Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 3, 2020. This course, which graduated 220 students this past year, takes nine academic days to complete. Approximately 7,400 students go through the 335th TRS’s 13 Air Force Specialty Codes each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 18:22 Photo ID: 6133003 VIRIN: 200203-F-BD983-0027 Resolution: 5216x3490 Size: 1.15 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 335th TRS is home to finance management course [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.