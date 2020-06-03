Sgt. Kyron Furlow, Team Hawaii culinary team, spices up a pot of crawfish during the the Armed Forces Chef of the Year event of the 45th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 6 at McLaughlin Hall. Furlow was one 15 military members vying for top honors in the marquee individual category of the military’s largest culinary event.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 17:07
|Photo ID:
|6132926
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-US054-017
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
