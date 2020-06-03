Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Fort Campbell, Ky., culinary team members Pfc. Akim Barry, apprentice and Sgt. Anthony McKoy, chef of the year participant, pose for pictures after McKoy’s COY segment during the 45th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 6 at McLaughlin Hall. McKoy, a first time JCTE participant, was one 15 military members vying for top honors in the marquee individual category of the military’s largest culinary event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

