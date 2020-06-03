45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee

Fort Campbell, Ky., culinary team members Pfc. Akim Barry, apprentice and Sgt. Anthony McKoy, chef of the year participant, pose for pictures after McKoy’s COY segment during the 45th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 6 at McLaughlin Hall. McKoy, a first time JCTE participant, was one 15 military members vying for top honors in the marquee individual category of the military’s largest culinary event.

