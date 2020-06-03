USS Boxer Family Day Cruise

200306-N-MM155-3745 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2020) Sailors and their family members watch an AH-1W Super Cobra, attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, take off on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a family day cruise (FDC). FDC represents a unique opportunity for crew members to acquaint their families and friend with Boxer and their shipboard duties. The FDC’s objective is to strengthen family ties and increase awareness and appreciation of the Navy and Marine Corps and its mission through personal interaction and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Logan A. Southerland)

