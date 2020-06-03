USS Boxer Family Day Cruise

200306-N-MM155-1489 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6; 2020) Sailors and their family members watch a Landing Craft; Utility 1680 (LCU); enter the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a family day cruise (FDC). The FDC’s objective is to strengthen family ties and increase awareness and appreciation of the Navy and Marine Corps and its mission through personal interaction and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Logan A. Southerland)

