    USS Boxer Family Day Cruise [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Boxer Family Day Cruise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Logan Southerland 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    200306-N-MM155-1489 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6; 2020) Sailors and their family members watch a Landing Craft; Utility 1680 (LCU); enter the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a family day cruise (FDC). The FDC’s objective is to strengthen family ties and increase awareness and appreciation of the Navy and Marine Corps and its mission through personal interaction and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Logan A. Southerland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 15:30
    Photo ID: 6132830
    VIRIN: 200306-N-MM155-1489
    Resolution: 5568x3128
    Size: 1000.63 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Family Day Cruise [Image 4 of 4], by SA Logan Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

