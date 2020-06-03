USS Boxer Family Day Cruise

200306-N-MM155-1454 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2020) Landing Craft, Utility 1680 (LCU), enters the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a family day cruise (FDC). The FDC’s objective is to strengthen family ties and increase awareness and appreciation of the Navy and Marine Corps and its mission through personal interaction and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Logan A. Southerland)

