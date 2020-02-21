200221-N-KU391-1221

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class James Polkdinkins signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 onto the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Feb. 21, 2020. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino/ Released)

