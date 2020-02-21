Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200221-N-KU391-1084 [Image 2 of 8]

    200221-N-KU391-1084

    AT SEA

    02.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2020) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 lands on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Feb. 21, 2020. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino/ Released)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 09:52
    Photo ID: 6132206
    VIRIN: 200221-N-KU391-1084
    Resolution: 3861x2758
    Size: 727.93 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    #FLIGHTDECK
    #MH-60S
    #Chargers
    #HSC-26
    #NAVY
    #READINESS
    #TRAINING
    #ESG2
    #LHD7
    #FLIGHTOPS
    #FORGEDBYTHESEA
    #USSIWOJIMA
    #AMPHIBNAVY

