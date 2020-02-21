ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2020) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 departs the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Feb. 21, 2020. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 09:52
|Photo ID:
|6132208
|VIRIN:
|200221-N-KU391-1170
|Resolution:
|4489x3206
|Size:
|930.33 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200221-N-KU391-1170 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Joshua Petrosino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
