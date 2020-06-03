First Army DCG-S presents Prisoner of War Medal to veteran's family

From left, Paul Holmquist, Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, and Rep. Cheri Bustos, pay tribute to the life and service of Cpl. Richard Holmquist, who served in World War II and Korea, and who spent nearly three years as a POW. Faulk and Bustos presented Cpl. Holmquist's family with the Prisoner of War Medal during a ceremony Friday in Rock Island, Ill.

