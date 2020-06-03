Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army DCG-S presents Prisoner of War Medal to veteran's family [Image 4 of 4]

    First Army DCG-S presents Prisoner of War Medal to veteran's family

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    Audience members look on as family members of Cpl. Richard Holmquist are presented with the Prisoner of War Medal during a ceremony March 6 in Rock Island, Ill.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 10:05
    POW
    First Army
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Holmquist

