First Army DCG-S presents Prisoner of War Medal to veteran's family

Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk stands with Rep. Cheri Bustos, along with the son and great-granddaughters of Cpl. Richard Holmquist, during a ceremony honoring Holmquist with the Prisoner of War Medal.
