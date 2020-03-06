Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survivor Advocacy Council 06 March 2020 [Image 3 of 6]

    Survivor Advocacy Council 06 March 2020

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Susan Y. Lee 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, General David L. Goldfein, hosts the first ever Air Force Survivor Advocacy Council to discuss how the Air Force can better serve military families after the loss of a service member at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Friday, March 6, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 10:10
    Photo ID: 6132201
    VIRIN: 200306-F-PB969-372
    Resolution: 2464x1640
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survivor Advocacy Council 06 March 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Susan Y. Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Survivor
    Air Force
    Gold Family

