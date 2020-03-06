Survivor Advocacy Council 06 March 2020

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, General David L. Goldfein, hosts the first ever Air Force Survivor Advocacy Council to discuss how the Air Force can better serve military families after the loss of a service member at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Friday, March 6, 2020.

Date Taken: 03.06.2020
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US