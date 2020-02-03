2020 Deployment

200302-N-SL179-1017

ARABIAN SEA (March 2, 2020) - Cpl. Matthews Ortega, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, cuts hair in the barber shop, March 2, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

