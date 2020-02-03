200302-N-LZ839-1008

ARABIAN SEA (March 2, 2020) - Sailors, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, prepare to swap an engine in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), March 2, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:05 Photo ID: 6132054 VIRIN: 200302-N-LZ839-1008 Resolution: 1400x2100 Size: 663.06 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engine Swap [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.