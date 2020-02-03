Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Deployment [Image 2 of 6]

    2020 Deployment

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alan Robertson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200302-N-SL179-1001
    ARABIAN SEA (March 2, 2020) - Retail Service Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Masuda, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), cuts the hair of Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Benjamin Anderson, March 2, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:03
    Photo ID: 6132055
    VIRIN: 200302-N-SL179-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 965.16 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alan Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    USMC
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    26th MEU
    Navy
    Marines
    United States Navy

