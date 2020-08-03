Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd ESC Award, Patching, and Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    103rd ESC Award, Patching, and Promotion Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, commanding general, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), presents 1st Lt. Joshua Steinberg, 103rd ESC, with a combat patch during an award, patching, and promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 08, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 05:28
    Photo ID: 6132032
    VIRIN: 200308-A-OS319-689
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd ESC Award, Patching, and Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st TSC
    Kuwait
    103rd ESC

