Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, commanding general, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), poses with Col. Trever Nehls, 103rd ESC, after awarding him with the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding contributions while serving as the civil affairs noncommissioned officer in charge at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 08, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 05:27 Photo ID: 6132030 VIRIN: 200308-A-OS319-504 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.03 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 103rd ESC Award, Patching, and Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.