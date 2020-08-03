103rd ESC Award, Patching, and Promotion Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, commanding general, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), poses with Col. Trever Nehls, 103rd ESC, after awarding him with the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding contributions while serving as the civil affairs noncommissioned officer in charge at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 08, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)
