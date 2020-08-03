Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, commanding general, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), presents Sgt. Robert Wallace, 103rd ESC, with a combat patch during an award, patching, and promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 08, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 05:28
|Photo ID:
|6132034
|VIRIN:
|200308-A-OS319-805
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 103rd ESC Award, Patching, and Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT