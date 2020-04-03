82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), execute a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump in East Africa, Feb. 4, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
