82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), prepare to perform a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump in East Africa, Feb. 4, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

