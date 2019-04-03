Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform HALO Jump [Image 5 of 8]

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform HALO Jump

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.04.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), prepare to perform a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump in East Africa, Feb. 4, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2019
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 02:48
    Photo ID: 6131983
    VIRIN: 190304-F-SN152-0144
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 833.75 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform HALO Jump [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform HALO Jump
    82nd Expeditionary Resque Squadron performs HALO jump
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    PJ
    Pararescue
    1CTCS
    C-130
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    HALO
    82nd ERQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT