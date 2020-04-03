PACIFIC OCEAN (March 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class James Swann, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., left, and Retail Service Specialist Seaman Recruit Kevin Valdez, from Jacksonville, Fla., attach a cargo leg to an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) March 4, 2020. Kidd is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

