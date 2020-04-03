Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd (DDG 100)

    USS Kidd (DDG 100)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Kidd

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Londyn Vincent, from Queens, N.Y., signals the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Wolf Pack" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) March 4, 2020. Kidd is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 01:21
    Photo ID: 6131900
    VIRIN: 200304-N-HI500-1201
    Resolution: 4425x3161
    Size: 855.73 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd (DDG 100) [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDG 100
    USS Kidd (DDG 100)
    Guided Missile Destroyer
    MH-60R Sea Hawk

