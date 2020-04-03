PACIFIC OCEAN (March 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Londyn Vincent, from Queens, N.Y., signals the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) March 4, 2020. Kidd is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

This work, USS Kidd (DDG 100) [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.