PACIFIC OCEAN (March 4, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, drops cargo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea March 4, 2020. Kidd is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

