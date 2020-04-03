PACIFIC OCEAN (March 4, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, drops cargo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea March 4, 2020. Kidd is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|03.04.2020
|03.09.2020 01:21
|6131901
|200304-N-HI500-1224
|2958x4141
|853.28 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|2
|0
This work, USS Kidd (DDG 100) [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
