    Navy Band visits Punta Gorda [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Band visits Punta Gorda

    PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (March 8, 2020) Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer, from Reno, Nev., salutes veterans during a United States Navy Band performance at the Charlotte Harbor Events and Convention Center in Punta Gorda, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    VIRIN: 200308-N-LC494-1403
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Punta Gorda [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

